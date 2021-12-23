Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $359.81. 17,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,698. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

