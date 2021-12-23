Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,769,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after acquiring an additional 160,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 61,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

AUB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.55. 454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.