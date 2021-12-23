Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 17,350 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $19,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

CMCSA traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 316,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,395,208. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.