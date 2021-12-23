Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 4.3% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.94. 13,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.97. The company has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.48 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

