HeartBout Market Capitalization Achieves $129,791.20 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. HeartBout has a market cap of $129,791.20 and $11.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00209796 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

