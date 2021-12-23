Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $237,669.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 21,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $880,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,537 shares of company stock worth $5,037,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,855,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.48. 368,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,724. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

