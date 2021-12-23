Head to Head Survey: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.3% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of PHX Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PHX Minerals and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.68%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -27.90% -4.18% -2.76% GeoPark -16.02% N/A -1.03%

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PHX Minerals pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PHX Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PHX Minerals and GeoPark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $21.97 million 3.27 -$6.22 million ($0.24) -9.08 GeoPark $393.69 million 1.61 -$232.95 million ($1.57) -6.61

PHX Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeoPark. PHX Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats GeoPark on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

