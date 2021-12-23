Head-To-Head Survey: Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Orgenesis alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orgenesis and Stealth BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis 0 0 0 0 N/A Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Orgenesis.

Risk and Volatility

Orgenesis has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Orgenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Orgenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orgenesis and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis -112.03% -76.79% -51.67% Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A N/A -152.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orgenesis and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis $7.65 million 9.55 $1.11 million N/A N/A Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 2.29 -$57.46 million ($0.41) -2.05

Orgenesis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics beats Orgenesis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments. The CDMO segment through MaSTherCell, comprises of services from cell therapy development through cell therapy manufacturing for and companies that provide end-to-end solution. The POC segment provides multitude of cell therapies including, but not limited to, cell-based immunotherapies, therapeutics for metabolic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and tissue regeneration. The company was founded by Sarah Ferber on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.