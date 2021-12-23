Head to Head Review: Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) & Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spindle and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 227.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spindle and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.80 -$8.70 million $0.10 43.30

Spindle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Media Solutions.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Spindle on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

