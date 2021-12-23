Head-To-Head Comparison: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) vs. CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group 5.59% 22.85% 9.36%

This table compares AFC Gamma and CBRE Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 65.73 $4.31 million N/A N/A CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.48 $751.99 million $4.29 24.59

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AFC Gamma and CBRE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71 CBRE Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus price target of $26.62, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $102.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.06%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBRE Group beats AFC Gamma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services. The Global Workplace Solutions Segment provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually-based outsourcing services globally for occupiers of real estate, including facilities management, project management and transaction services (leasing and sales). The Real Estate Investments Segment comprises of investment management services provided globally, development services in the United States and United Kingdom and a service designed to help property occupiers and owners meet the growing demand for flexible office space solutions on a global basis. The company was founded by Colbert Coldwell in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

