Head-To-Head Analysis: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) versus Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Viridian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.44 billion 2.18 $1.43 billion $16.65 10.08 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 432.16 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.71

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 19.77% 31.20% 14.90% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quest Diagnostics and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 4 6 0 2.60 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $160.10, suggesting a potential downside of 4.57%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.33%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

