HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $290.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.90.

HCA opened at $252.07 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

