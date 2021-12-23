HC Wainwright Boosts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $105.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.64.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS stock opened at $91.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $689.57 million, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. Transcat has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.