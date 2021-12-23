HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

BCDA stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.51. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

