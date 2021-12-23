Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Ball by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

