Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 845 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $453.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

