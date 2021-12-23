Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,912 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.