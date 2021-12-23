Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,508 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR opened at $219.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $219.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.98 and its 200 day moving average is $182.72.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.