Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after buying an additional 268,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.11 and a 200-day moving average of $287.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

