Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.