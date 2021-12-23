Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Harrow Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $9.22 on Monday. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $247.96 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter worth $5,164,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harrow Health (HROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.