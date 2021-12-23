Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

