Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

