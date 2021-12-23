Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Shares Up 0.6%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 3,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

About Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.