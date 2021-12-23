GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

