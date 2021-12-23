GWM Advisors LLC Buys 921 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $388.79 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

