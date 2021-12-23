GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $59,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 76.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE D traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $77.43. 6,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

