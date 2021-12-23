GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $133.28. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

