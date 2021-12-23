GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 365,754 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 365,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,443,000. Comerica accounts for about 2.0% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after buying an additional 268,659 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,741,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.83. 2,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $91.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

