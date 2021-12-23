GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 840 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.07 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.