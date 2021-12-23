GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 4,169 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.87. 31,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

