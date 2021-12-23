Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Buys C$33,480.00 in Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 139,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,262,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,931.12.
Shares of GR opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 21.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$7.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.88.
About Great Atlantic Resources
