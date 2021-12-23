Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Buys C$33,480.00 in Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 139,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,262,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,931.12.

Shares of GR opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 21.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$7.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.88.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

