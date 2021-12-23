Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.56 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 75.7% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $785.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00322546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

