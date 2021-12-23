Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.20

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$104.20 and last traded at C$104.20, with a volume of 17718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Raymond James set a C$98.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.12.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

