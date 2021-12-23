GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Capitalization Tops $356,314.85

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $356,314.85 and approximately $70.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.02 or 0.08080962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00323616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.22 or 0.00897880 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.89 or 0.00413989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00253587 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.