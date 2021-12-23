Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 286,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,136,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 158,796 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

