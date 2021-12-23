Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,034,219 shares.The stock last traded at $82.05 and had previously closed at $81.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 6,611,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,510,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,935,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.