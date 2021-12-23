Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce $30.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $24.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $115.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.28 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $139.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,050. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,882,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 759,769 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $10,849,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $9,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 619,012 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

