Glenn Sblendorio Sells 18,524 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,524 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $286,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $122,238.82.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 12.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 41.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $3,131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 290.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

