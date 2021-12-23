Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Bought by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the period. Gladstone Land makes up about 3.3% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 1.74% of Gladstone Land worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.31, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

