Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.80. 167,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,478,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

