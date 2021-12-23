Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 91.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 323,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

GILD stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

