Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.69. 180,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,393. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.