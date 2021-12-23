General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 4.8% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.05% of General Motors worth $38,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after acquiring an additional 724,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of GM opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.