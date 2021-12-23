General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.89.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,491. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

