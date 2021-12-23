General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 110.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $203.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

