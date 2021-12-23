Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Reduced by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $219.47 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

