Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $351.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $219.47 and a one year high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.23.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

