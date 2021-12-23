GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GDS were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GDS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 410,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 34.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 147.8% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $46.82 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

