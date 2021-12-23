GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

GATX stock opened at $102.81 on Thursday. GATX has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,525,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the period.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

